Telangana: 5 Youths Drown in Siddipet Reservoir

AMN

In Telangana, five youths have lost their lives after drowning while swimming in the Konda Pochamma Sagar Reservoir in Siddipet district. Two others have been saved by locals.

All of them, aged between 17 and 20 years, are residents of Hyderabad and have visited the reservoir for a leisurely trip. The police said the youths had reached the Konda Pochamma temple in the district and had used another route to arrive at the reservoir, which is prohibited for such activities.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has expressed his deep sorrow over the incident and has directed the authorities to intensify search operations. He has also instructed the deployment of professional divers in the rescue efforts for any missing persons.