इंडियन आवाज़     01 Nov 2023 11:46:46      انڈین آواز

Tata Steel Q2 results shows net loss of ₹6,196 crore

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / BIZ DESK
Tata Steel reported a big loss of ₹ 6,196.24 crore in the September quarter of FY24.Company reported consolidated net loss of ₹6,196.24 crore (attributable to owners of the company) in July-September quarter of FY23-24. The steel maker had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹633.95 crore in the September quarter of FY23.

Its total revenue from operations declined by 7% YoY to ₹55,681.93 crore in September quarter of FY24, against ₹59,877.52 crore in the September quarter of FY23.

According to the industry experts, the company was expected to report a sharp decline in its profitability due to Tata Steel Europe which was expected to report losses due to poor volumes and realization. Tata Steel’s consolidated revenue in the quarter ended September 2023 is expected to fall 6% to ₹56,285, according to analysts estimates.

“India business generated a higher margin of around 20% and EBITDA stood at Rs 6,841 crore. In Europe, margins moderated especially in UK business while Netherlands business was broadly stable on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ basis). Revenue per ton was lower in both geographies. However, improved costs in the Netherlands led to broadly similar margins,” Koushik Chatterjee, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, said in a statement.

Ahead of the results, shares of Tata Steel closed at Rs 116.60 on November 1 on BSE, down 1.8 percent from the previous close.

The company said that it has assessed the potential impact of the Electric Arc Furnace route (EAF) based decarbonisation project and restructuring in Tata Steel UK (TSUK). Subsequently, it has undertaken an impairment charge of Rs 12,560 crore in standalone financial statements and Rs 2,746 crore in consolidated financial statements. Tata Steel continued to flag going concern for its European business citing inadequate cash flow and liquidity.

Tata Steel has also taken a charge towards restructuring and other provisions of Rs 3,612 crore in consolidated financial statements.

“Given our plans to change the processed route for steelmaking, the existing heavy-end assets at TSUK will only be used for a defined period. Accordingly, we have taken an impairment charge of Rs 12,560 crore in the standalone financial statements. We have also taken a charge of Rs 6,358 crore in consolidated financial statements in relation to the UK business. We continue to remain focused on cost optimisation, operational improvements and working capital management to maximise cashflows,” Chatterjee said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ کے ہسپتالوں میں صورتحال انتہائی نازک: یو این امدادی ادارے

اسرائیل۔فلسطین تنازع چوتھے ہفتے میں داخل ہونے کے بعد غزہ پر ...

اسرائیل – حماس صورتحال پر آج رات اقوام متحدہ سلامتی کونسل کا ہنگامی اجلاس ہونے والا ہے

فلسطینی لڑاکوں اور اسرائیلی فورسز کے درمیان جاری لڑائیکے تن ...

معروف عالم دین طارق جمیل کے بیٹے عاصم جمیل گولی لگنے سے جاں بحق

مولانا طارق جمیل کے بیٹے نے خودکشی کی، پستول سے خود کو گولی م ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

World’s first Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit begins at Buckingham in UK

British Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has called for international collaboration to mitigate risks of ...

Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs in ICC Cricket World Cup in Bengaluru

In the ICC Cricket World Cup, Australia clinched their second consecutive win in the World Cup as they defeate ...

@Powered By: Logicsart