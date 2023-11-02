Government to infuse 1 lakh tonne of onion into retail market to stabilise prices

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Government has decided to infuse one lakh tonne of onion into the retail market this month to stabilise the prices. Talking to reports on the sidelines of a function in New Delhi, Secretary of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs Rohit Kumar Singh said the Government has learned that the retail intervention is more effective than the wholesale market.

He added the Centre has identified some retail markets in the country where the onion will be infused.

As per the government data, the average price of Onion in the retail market in Delhi hovered at 70 to 80 rupees per kg.

In other parts of the country the price ranges between 41 to 69 rupees per kg.