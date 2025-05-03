Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Tata Steel conferred with National Intellectual Property Award and World Intellectual Property Award

May 2, 2025

~ Company emerged as the top patent filer in the manufacturing sector ~

~ Highlights the significant contributions to intellectual property creation and commercialisation with over 2,000 patent applications filed worldwide ~

~ In FY24, Tata Steel was granted 395 patents ~

Mumbai,

Tata Steel has won the National Intellectual Property Award from the Indian Patent Office in the category of ‘Top Public/Private Company for Patents Filing, Grant & Commercialization in India’, and the World Intellectual Property Award from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) under the WIPO Awards Program.

The award highlights the Company’s significant contributions to intellectual property creation and commercialisation, with over 2,000 patent applications filed worldwide. In FY24, Tata Steel had filed 142 patents and was granted 395 patents. In the period FY20 to FY24, Tata Steel averaged around 130+ patent applications annually, demonstrating its commitment to intellectual property through its R&D, collaborative research, and innovative practices.

Subodh Pandey, Vice President – Technology, R&D, NMB and Graphene, Tata Steel, said: “The steel sector today offers immense scope for building competitive advantages in the marketplace on the back of its R&D capabilities and through collaboration with leading academia in the country. There is also a growing need to focus our R&D efforts towards building a more environmentally sustainable steel sector. On both counts, Tata Steel has seized all opportunities and will continue to do so to not only stay ahead of the technology and innovation curve but also create a benchmark for others who are keen to invest in building their intellectual capital.”

Since establishing one of India’s oldest research and development (R&D) facilities in 1937, Tata Steel has been committed to innovation, filing its first patent just a year later in 1938. The Company’s patent portfolio was recently featured in a compendium by the Indian Patent Office, which showcased innovations that align with the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The National Intellectual Property (IP) Awards are conferred annually to recognise and reward individuals, institutions, organisations, and enterprises for their outstanding contributions to IP creation and commercialisation. These awards play a crucial role in strengthening the IP ecosystem in India and fostering innovation and creativity. The National IP Awards encourage effective IP portfolio management, which significantly impacts innovation across various industry sectors.

