Air India to operate daily flights From Delhi to Tokyo Haneda from 15 June 2025

Air India, India’s leading global airline, has announced the expansion of its non-stop service between Delhi and Tokyo Haneda, increasing from 4x weekly flights to daily flights, starting 15 June 2025. This enhancement strengthens connectivity between India and Japan, offering greater convenience for travellers and supporting growing trade and tourism between the two countries.

This move builds on Air India’s recent shift to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport (from Narita) on 31 March 2025, which reduced travel time to Tokyo Station to approximately 30 minutes. The daily flights, operated with Air India’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, provide passengers with faster access to central Tokyo, as Haneda Airport is just 18 km from downtown Tokyo.

“Expanding our Delhi-Tokyo Haneda service to daily flights reflects Air India’s commitment to meeting the rising demand for travel between India and Japan,” said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India. “This daily service, combined with our deepened codeshare partnership with All Nippon Airways, makes it easier for our guests to explore Japan and connect conveniently to other destinations in the country beyond Tokyo.”

Through Air India’s expanded codeshare with Star Alliance partner All Nippon Airways (ANA), Air India guests can conveniently connect from Tokyo Haneda to six major Japanese cities—Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Nagoya, Okinawa, Osaka, and Sapporo—on a single ticket with baggage checked through to their final destination.

The daily flights enable seamless connections to domestic Indian destinations like Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Pune, as well as international routes across Asia and Europe.

The updated flight schedule, effective 15 June 2025, is as follows:

AI358: Departs Delhi (DEL) at 2020 Hrs, arrives Tokyo Haneda (HND) at 0755 Hrs next day (daily).

AI357: Departs Tokyo Haneda (HND) at 1150 Hrs, arrives Delhi (DEL) at 1725 Hrs (daily).

Bookings for Air India’s Delhi-Tokyo Haneda flights are open on all channels, including Air India’s website, mobile app, and through travel agents.