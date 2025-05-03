India’s total exports rise 6 per cent to all-time high of $824.9 billion: RBI

India’s total exports have touched an all-time high of 824.9 billion dollars in the financial year 2024-25, as per the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India, which includes the services trade for March 2025. This marks a growth of 6.01 per cent over the previous year’s export figure of 778.1 billion dollars. Services exports led the surge, rising 13.6 percent to an all-time high of 387.5 billion dollars.

In March alone, services exports grew 18.6 percent year-on-year to 35.6 billion dollars. Merchandise exports reached 437.4 billion dollars, with non-petroleum exports hitting a record 374.08 billion dollars, up 6 percent from the previous year. The updated figures surpass the Commerce Ministry’s earlier estimate of 820.93 billion dollars, reflecting stronger-than-expected services trade performance.