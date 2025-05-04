Wall Street Ends Week Higher on Strong Jobs Data, Easing US-China Tensions

US markets rose yesterday, notching the second straight week of gains, helped by strong economic data and potential easing of trade tensions between the US and China. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 564 points, or 1.4%, to 41,317. The S&P 500 gained 83 points, or 1.5%, to 5,687. And the Nasdaq Composite gained 267 points, or 1.5%, to 17,978. The S&P 500 reached its ninth consecutive session of gains, matching a winning streak from 2004, while the Dow hit a nine-day winning streak for the first time since December 2023. For the week, the S&P 500 gained 2.9%, the Dow climbed 3%, and the Nasdaq added 3.43%. The US economy added 177,000 jobs in April, exceeding expectations, while the unemployment rate held steady at 4.2%.

Post navigation