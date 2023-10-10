Tanzania President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan conferred with Honorary Doctorate by JNU

Staff Reporter

Tanzania President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan was today conferred with an Honorary Doctorate by Jawaharlal Nehru University for her pivotal role in fostering stronger India-Tanzania relations. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Hassan expressed gratitude for the honour. She said, this honour will forever be etched in her memory as it is the first award to her in a foreign country.

Speaking on the occasion, External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar said that it is a matter of great pride for India to confer the honorary doctorate on Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan from JNU. He said, education and capacity building are important facets of India – Tanzania ties.

Dr Jaishankar said, over five thousand Tanzanian nationals have been trained in educational institutions in India. He said, economic ties between the two countries have always been a strong pillar. He said, despite the global disruption and challenges posed by the pandemic, the bilateral trade between India Tanzania have witnessed strong growth from both sides.