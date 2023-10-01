JMI Professor becomes a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry

AMN / WEB DESK

Prof. Tokeer Ahmad at Department of Chemistry, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has been admitted as the Fellow of Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC), UK for his outstanding contribution to Functional Materials for Sustainable Green Hydrogen Energy.

Fellowship in the Royal Society of Chemistry acknowledges significant achievements by a professional for the extraordinary contributions to the field of Chemical Sciences. The admitted Fellows are given the designation of Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry and suffixed as FRSC. The use of the designatory letters “FRSC” is marked as a person who is fully committed to the chemical sciences. The names of newly admitted Fellows will be published in ‘The Times’ (London) newspaper. Founded in 1841, RSC is a renowned organization recognized all over the world and largest in Europe for advancing the chemical sciences. RSC partners with industry and academia, advises governments on policy, and promotes the talent, collaboration, innovation, information and ideas that lead to great advances in chemical sciences.

Prof. Tokeer Ahmad graduated from IIT Roorkee and Ph.D. from IIT Delhi. Presently, he is full Professor at Department of Chemistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi. His research interest includes the designing of functional heterostructures for nanocatalysis, sustainable green hydrogen energy production and gas sensing applications. He has supervised 15 PhD’s, presently supervising 5 PhD’s, 77 postgraduates, 9 projects, published 170 research papers, two text books and one edited book with research citations of more than 6065, h-index of 46 and i10-index of 124. Prof. Ahmad is an active reviewer of 145 journals, delivered 141 Invited/keynote/plenary talks, presented 128 conference papers and also evaluated around 50 external doctoral theses.

Prof. Ahmad is the recipient of DST-DFG award, SMC Bronze Medal (BARC), ISCAS Medal, Inspired Teachers President Award, Distinguished Scientist Award, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Excellence Award of Education, Teacher’s Excellence Award and elected as Member of National Academy of Sciences India. He has been figured in World Top 2% Scientists for consecutive four years since 2020 in both coveted lists including career long by Stanford University, USA in his recognized research area of Materials Chemistry.