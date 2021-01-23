Fire at Serum Institute claims 5 lives, Vaccine unit safe
Farmers threaten to intensify agitation as 11th round of talks end in deadlock
Government says consumption of well cooked chicken and eggs safe for humans
Prime Minister says Startups are playing crucial role in making India self reliant
PM doesn’t respect farmers, wants to tire out those protesting against agri laws: Rahul
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Jan 2021 04:08:43      انڈین آواز

‘Tandav’ in trouble

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image


Despite cuts, the show, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and starring Bollywood A-listers Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, sank into more trouble.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said police in the state had received a complaint and formal action would be taken in accordance with the law.


Demanding a law from the Centre to regulate content on the over the top (OTT) platforms to ensure there is no caste-based discrimination or communal divide, Deshmukh told reporters, “We have received a complaint. We will register an FIR and take action formally.” He did not specify who had lodged the complaint.
A four-member team of Uttar Pradesh Police, where three FIRs have been filed, also arrived in Mumbai in the morning to conduct a probe into a case registered in Lucknow. The team is likely to record statements of the makers and cast and crew of the show, which has been accused of hurting religious sentiments for its depiction of Hindu deities.
While some members visited the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection-1) in suburban Andheri, two members went to the Mumbai Police headquarters in south Mumbai, officials said.
Keeping up the tempo, an FIR against the makers and cast was registered in the Madhya Pradesh town of Jabalpur on a complaint from a functionary of a little known Hindutva outfit.
“The process to verify the facts mentioned in the FIR filed against the director of web series ‘Tandav’ and others for allegedly promoting enmity in different religious groups and hurting religious feelings is on,” Jabalpur’s Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Amit Kumar told reporters.
In a related development, Madhya Pradesh Assembly protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding an FIR on the complaint filed by BJP MLA from Mumbai Ram Kadam and asking him “to take forward the legacy of” Bal Thackeray.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Hockey Women; Indian Juniors hold Chile Senior Team to a 2-2 draw

Santiago (Chile)  Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team  put up a  resilient performance to hold Chile Se ...

Indian cricket team returned home after 2-1 triumph in Test series against Australia

Indian cricket team returned home after a 2-1 triumph in the Test series against Australia. The Indian team re ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!