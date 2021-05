AMN

Tamil Nadu registered 33 thousand 361 fresh COVID cases today while over 30 thousand patients have recovered. 474 deaths were reported today. Around three lakh 13 thousand patients are under treatment in the State. Chennai has the maximum of more than 4700 people tested positive.

Coimbatore and Chengalpattu have more than two thousand positive cases. Erode, Kanyakumari, Krishnagiri, Thiruvallur and Tiruchirapalli districts recorded more than thousand cases.