BUSINESS AWAAZ

President Trump says US shifting Africa policy ‘from aid to trade’

Jul 10, 2025

US President Donald Trump met with leaders from five African nations, noting the United States is shifting its policy toward the continent “from aid to trade”. Meeting with the leaders of Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania and Senegal at the White House yesterday, Trump said there is great economic potential in Africa.

He said the United States was working to forge new economic opportunities involving both the United States and many African nations. Trump also suggested that the five countries may be exempt from his administration’s plan to impose heightened reciprocal tariffs beginning in August. The mini-summit is scheduled to run for three days, with the expansion of US access to critical minerals and other natural resources in Africa expected to top the agenda.

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade July 10: Markets Extend Losses Amid Volatility, Sensex sheds 345 pts

Jul 10, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

US President Trump announces fresh tariffs on imports from 8 nations; Brazil faces 50% rate

Jul 10, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Brazilian Prez hits out at Trump’s tariff, says Will not accept any form of tutelage

Jul 10, 2025

