Tamil Nadu govt reduces petrol price by Rs 3 per litre

AMN / CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Government has reduced the price of petrol by Rs 3 per litre from midnight tonight. The Government in its revised budget stated that as soon as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is overcome, deeper reforms will be undertaken to ensure that Tamil Nadu’s debt is corrected without any delay.

The budget has scaled down the revenue receipt estimates of the state for the current fiscal by over Rs 16,000 crore in comparison with February 2021.

Reacting to the slash in petrol prices, the Tamilnadu Food grains Merchants Association has said that a cut in the tax on diesel would reduces transportation charges of goods and would benefit the common man.

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiyagarajan presented the first E budget today in the State Assembly. The budget session will conclude on September 21.