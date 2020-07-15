Delhi records 1,573 new COVID 19 cases, recovery rate 80%
Tamil Nadu Govt. makes all efforts to control spread of COVID-19 : CM

AMN / CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy has said his government is making concerted efforts to control the spread of Covid19 in the state in the next ten days.

Talking to reporters at Krishnagiri, he said, online classes for school students are necessary in the current situation. He said, a long break from education may lead to children developing disinterest.

Meanwhile, the total COVID-19 infections in Tamil Nadu has crossed the 1,50,000 mark today with 4,496 people tested positive today. A record 5,000 people returned home free from the viral infection in the last 24-hours.

The total discharge has also surged past the figure of one lakh. The state health department is using aromatherapy and yoga to complement the allopathy treatment in COVID-19 clinical management.

Doctors say respiratory organs face immediate stress due to COVID-19 infection. Certain yoga practices, steam inhalation and aroma therapy are believed to strengthen the respiratory system.

Therefore, the Tamil Nadu health department has deployed over 200 qualified yoga and naturopathy specialists to impart training on the practices to the COVID-19 patients. They are engaged in 86 COVID-19 major hospitals across the state.

Meanwhile, the central institution National Institute of Research in Tuberculosis is set to launch studies on the effect of BCG vaccines in elderly people in controlling COVID-19.

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...

AMN Government has decided to open all the Centrally protected monuments by completely abiding with safety ...

