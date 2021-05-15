Tamil Nadu govt announces restrictions in existing lockdown period

AMN

The Tamil Nadu Government has announced restrictions in the existing lock down period. New restrictions have been announced from 17th to 24th of this month. Accordingly grocery vegetables, fish and meat stalls will be allowed from 6 to 10 am every day with 50 per cent customers and no air conditioning facility.

People have to buy only in nearby places and not venture in any other areas. There will be no pavement shops. E-Commerce activities will be allowed from 2 to 6 pm. E registration has been made compulsory for travel within the State. People have been asked to stay indoors and not to venture outside unnecessarily.