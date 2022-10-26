FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Oct 2022 08:27:32      انڈین آواز

Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin orders transfer of Coimbatore Car Cylinder Blast case to NIA

Published On: By

AMN / NEWS DESK

Tamil Nādu Chief Minister M.K Stalin has ordered for transferring the Coimbatore Car Cylinder Blast case to the National Investigation Authority. The decision was taken after discussing the issue with the top officials of the Government today.

A statement released from the State Government today said that the State police had already conducted an inquiry into the matter. It further said that since the issue extends out of Tamil Nādu, it would be better to appeal to the Central Government to transfer the case to the National Investigation Agency. It was also decided to form three new police stations in specific areas of Coimbatore.

The Chief Minister said that a special force would be formed to handle cases of this nature in future. He said that highly sensitive cameras would be installed in Coimbatore and important cities of the State.

The Meeting also decided to recruit more staff in Intelligence Bureau. Another decision was to gather intelligence information relating to unlawful activities from people and reward them.

