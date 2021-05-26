‘No intention to violate right of privacy’: Govt on WhatsApp’s lawsuit
Tamil Nadu CM orders that all online classes taken by teachers should be recorded

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin has ordered that all online classes taken by teachers should be recorded. Referring to a recent incident where a teacher was arrested in POCSO act, the Chief Minister warned that strict action would be taken against anyone indulging in such a heinous act.

The Chief Minister informed that recordings should be reviewed by the school management authorities and also the representatives of parent teachers association regularly. He also said that proper regulations would be announced by a committee consisting of the school education commissioner, director of education department, cybercrime prevention officials, mental health professionals and department of women and child development. He also said that a helpline would be announced soon to prevent criminal activities against students.

خبرنامہ

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

تاشقند میں مرزا غالب پر ایک پر وقار تقریب

  ازبک زبان میں "منتخب غزلیات غالب" کی  رسم اجرا رپورٹ پروف ...

