Tamil Nadu CM orders that all online classes taken by teachers should be recorded

AMN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin has ordered that all online classes taken by teachers should be recorded. Referring to a recent incident where a teacher was arrested in POCSO act, the Chief Minister warned that strict action would be taken against anyone indulging in such a heinous act.

The Chief Minister informed that recordings should be reviewed by the school management authorities and also the representatives of parent teachers association regularly. He also said that proper regulations would be announced by a committee consisting of the school education commissioner, director of education department, cybercrime prevention officials, mental health professionals and department of women and child development. He also said that a helpline would be announced soon to prevent criminal activities against students.