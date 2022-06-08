Tamil Nadu CM inaugurates Beach Lifeguard Training Programme for rescuing people from drowning

AMN / CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin Tuesday inaugurated a statewide Beach Lifeguard Training Programme for rescuing people from drowning. A thousand young fishermen from the state’s fourteen coastal districts will be trained on rescuing those who are in distress in the sea or other water bodies.

The state has a 1,076-kilometre-long coastline, which is dotted by 608 fishing hamlets. They house about 10.48 lakh people who are mainly involved in fishing activities. In addition, lakhs of tourists visit beaches, who occasionally face distress situations. In order to help them, the specialized training is being given to the select youth at a cost of 53-lakh rupees. Diving, first aid and rendering emergency help during floods or any other disaster situations form part of the training.