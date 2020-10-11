Taiwan’s President appeals to China to de-escalate military tensions

WEB DESK

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen has appealed to her Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to de-escalate military tensions and live up to his promise to never seek hegemony. In a speech on Taiwan’s national day, the President said, the international community is becoming concerned about the expanding hegemony of China.

China’s military has piled on pressure even more than usual this year, sending its warplanes into Taiwan’s air defence zone at unprecedented frequency and sometimes also crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

It conducted exercises near the Taiwan Strait when a senior American diplomat was visiting the island last month. On Saturday, Chinese jets entered Taiwan’s air defence zone for the eighth time this month and the fifth straight day this week, according to Taipei’s defence ministry.