FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces credit guarantee scheme for tourism players, free visa for tourists
Measures announced by FM will will help to stimulate economic activities: PM Modi
Co-operative banks: RBI issues guidelines to manage risk arising from outsourcing
Bangladesh: COVID cases rises to 22.5 %, US to gift 2.5 million Moderna vaccines
Delta plus variant of concern and special surveillance being done in 12 States: Health Minister
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     29 Jun 2021 09:20:38      انڈین آواز

Taapsee Pannu shares new picture from Russia

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Image

Actor Taapsee Pannu recently shared a new picture from her holiday in Russia. This time, she showed her fans a look at her Airbnb loft.

Actor Taapsee Pannu has shared a picture of her cosy and rustic loft in Moscow. She is currently on a holiday in Moscow with her sister Shagun.
Sharing the picture of the loft, Taapsee Pannu wrote, “The right get away makes my heart
full! Especially when it’s right in the heart of Moscow. My cozy @airbnb loft.” In the photo, Taapsee is seen sitting at a desk in her cosy pyjamas. The loft gets a warm look from its exposed red brick walls and wooden floors. There is a white SMEG refrigerator and a tiny kitchen too.

Taapsee’s travel partner is her sister Shagun. She, too, shared a photo from the loft, posing at the window. “Woke up in Russia,” Shagun captioned her post.Taapsee Pannu and Shagun spent all of Wednesday enjoying sightseeing around Moscow, visiting cafes and enjoying ice-cream in the park. Taapsee wore a saree and even shared photos from their time at the theatre.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Women hockey: Our aim is to produce best results at Tokyo Olympics, says Forward Udita

By Harpal Singh Bedi For forward Udita, a handball player who switched to Hockey only in 2016, getting sele ...

Rahi Sarnobat wins gold at Shooting World Cup

By Harpal Singh Bedi Asian Games champion Rahi Sarnobat, shot to glory and gold as she claimed 25M Pistol t ...

Serena Williams not to play in Tokyo Olympics

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Serena Williams has confirmed she will not play in this summer’s delayed To ...

خبرنامہ

کووڈ انیس عالمی وباءکے خلاف لڑائی کے دوران معیشت کو فروغ دینے کی غرض سے رلیف پیکیج کا اعلان

AMN / WEB DESK مرکزی سرکار نے کووڈ انیس عالمی وباءکے خلاف لڑائی ک ...

حکومت ہند اور ٹوئٹر کے درمیان ٹکراو کا سلسلہ جاری

جاوید اخترسوشل میڈیا کی امریکی کمپنی ٹوئٹر اور حکومت ہند کے ...

آبِ زم زم کی تقسیم کے لیے نئی ٹیکنالوجی

سعودی حکام نے ایک نئے اسمارٹ روبوٹ نظام کا افتتاح کیا ہے جو م ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz