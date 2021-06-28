Taapsee Pannu shares new picture from Russia

Actor Taapsee Pannu recently shared a new picture from her holiday in Russia. This time, she showed her fans a look at her Airbnb loft.

Actor Taapsee Pannu has shared a picture of her cosy and rustic loft in Moscow. She is currently on a holiday in Moscow with her sister Shagun.

Sharing the picture of the loft, Taapsee Pannu wrote, “The right get away makes my heart

full! Especially when it’s right in the heart of Moscow. My cozy @airbnb loft.” In the photo, Taapsee is seen sitting at a desk in her cosy pyjamas. The loft gets a warm look from its exposed red brick walls and wooden floors. There is a white SMEG refrigerator and a tiny kitchen too.

Taapsee’s travel partner is her sister Shagun. She, too, shared a photo from the loft, posing at the window. “Woke up in Russia,” Shagun captioned her post.Taapsee Pannu and Shagun spent all of Wednesday enjoying sightseeing around Moscow, visiting cafes and enjoying ice-cream in the park. Taapsee wore a saree and even shared photos from their time at the theatre.