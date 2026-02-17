T20 WC: Afghanistan beat UAE by 5 wickets to register first win of tournament

Last Updated on February 17, 2026 12:56 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

SPORTS DESK

In T20 Cricket World Cup, Afghanistan pulled off a five-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a Group D clash to register their first win of the tournament at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Chasing a target of 161 runs, Afghanistan overhauled the score, posting 162 runs for the loss of five wickets in 19.2 overs. Earlier, put in to bat, UAE scored160 runs for the loss of nine wickets inthe stipulated 20 overs. For Afghanistan, Azmatullah Omarzai played a match-winning, unbeaten knock of 40 runs off 21 balls while chasing after achieving impressive bowling figures of 15 for 4 wickets.

In another match, England defeated Italy by 24 runs in a Group C match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Chasing the target of 203 runs set by England, Italy were all out for 178 for 20 overs. Electing to bat first, England had posted 202 for seven in stipulated 20 overs.