Syria: Death toll rises to 100 in drone attack on Syrian military college

Published On: By

AMN

In Syria, the death toll has risen to 100 in a drone attack on a Syrian military college that took place in Homs province this morning. The drone attack took place during a graduation ceremony. Health Minister Hassan al-Ghabash said that civilians, including six children, and military personnel were among those killed. The death toll is expected to rise further. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep concern about the Homs drone strike and reports of retaliatory shelling in northwest Syria.

خبرنامہ

حکومت نے ہلدی کی تجارت کو عالمی سطح پر فروغ دینے کے لیے نیشنل ہلدی بورڈ تشکیل دیا۔

AMN / NEW DELHI حکومت ہند نے آج نیشنل ٹرمیرک بورڈ کے قیام کو نوٹیف ...

کورونا ویکسین ٹیکنالوجی تیار کرنے والوں کو طب کا نوبیل انعام

نوبیل کمیٹی نے آج اس کا اعلان کیا۔ کمیٹی نے سوشل میڈیا سائٹ پ ...

بہار سرکار نے ذات پر مبنی سروے کی تفصیلات جاری کی

پسماندہ طبقات اور انتہائی پسماندہ طبقات کی تعداد ریاست کی آب ...

