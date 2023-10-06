Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan to visit India from 8th-10th October

AMN

President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan will visit India from the 8th to 10th of this month.

During her stay in New Delhi, the visiting dignitary will meet President Droupadi Murmu. She will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan. The Tanzanian President will also hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She will also participate in a business and investment forum in New Delhi on the 10th of this month. The upcoming visit will further invigorate and strengthen the historic and friendly relations between India and Tanzania.