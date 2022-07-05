FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Jul 2022 02:34:11      انڈین آواز

Sweden, Finland sign Accession Protocols at NATO Headquarters

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Sweden and Finland signed the Accession Protocols at the NATO Headquarters on Tuesday. The signing was held in the presence of Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde.

The signing comes days after the trilateral memorandum between Turkey, Finland, and Sweden. Turkey, had initially opposed the Nordic countries’ entry into the group alleging that the two nations are providing shelter to Kurdish separatists. Turkey lifted its oppostion at the trilateral summit in Madrid last week based on certain conditions. The signing of the accession protocols marks the start of the ratification process. In a statement, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg termed the signing as historic.

The 30 member NATO group seeks to promote collective security among its members. The collective defense principle laid out in the NATO charter states that an armed attack against any of its members is considered an attack against them all. NATO membership is open to any European state in a position to further the principles of the Treaty and to contribute to the security of the North Atlantic area. The development is significant coming in the backdrop of the Ukraine conflict. Russia opposes the eastward expansion of NATO and Finland is Russia’s neighbour. Mr. Stoltenberg said that NATO’s door remains open to European as they face what he termed, the biggest security crisis in decades.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Hockey Women World Cup: Vandana’s goal helps India hold China to 1-1 draw

Harpal Singh Bedi Striker Vandana Katariya's 45th minute goal enabled India to salvage a point as they snat ...

Boxing: India’s Alfiya Pathan stuns former world champ, clinch Gold in Elorda Cup

Gitika also shines to clinch golds in Elorda Cup By Harpal Singh Bedi Youth World champions Alfiya Pat ...

Women’s Hockey World Cup: India has good chance against China, says Coach Janneke Schopman

HARPAL SINGH BEDI / NEW DELHI Expressing satisfaction over team's showing against England in the opening ma ...

خبرنامہ

اردو کے نامور نقاد ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ انتقال کرگئے

 اردو کے نامور نقاد پروفیسر ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ کا امریکہ م ...

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart