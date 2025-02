In Sweden, 10 people were killed in a shooting at an education centre in the central part of the country yesterday, including the suspected gunman. Several injured people have been admitted to the hospital. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson described the attack that took place at Risbergska school in Orebro, located about 200 km west of the capital city Stockholm, as the worst mass shooting in Swedish history. Police said, the male perpetrator was among the dead and is believed to be acting alone.

