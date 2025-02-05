India-Bangladesh trade connectivity will continue, says India’s envoy

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Kumar Verma, emphasized the strengthening trade connectivity and economic engagement between India and Bangladesh during an interactive session organized by the High Commission of India in Dhaka on Monday.

The session, aimed at Bangladesh’s textile sector, was held in the context of the upcoming Bharat Tex 2025, a global textile event scheduled in New Delhi from February 14-17, 2025. The event will gather key stakeholders from the textile industry, encompassing the entire value chain.



Highlighting the significance of Bangladesh’s Ready-Made Garments (RMG) sector, Verma noted its role in socio-economic development and fostering supply/value chain linkages between the two nations. “Trade connectivity and economic engagement between India and Bangladesh will continue to bring the people and businesses of the two countries closer together,” he stated. He expressed optimism about the participation of a large delegation from Bangladesh in Bharat Tex 2025, which he believes will foster new supply chain linkages, investments, and technology partnerships in the textile sector.

Industry leaders in Bangladesh expressed enthusiasm for Bharat Tex 2025, anticipating enhanced economic collaboration with India to boost Bangladesh’s garment industry.