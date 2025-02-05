Bangladesh HC issues notice to govt, seeks explanation on Hindu monk Chinmoy’s bail denial

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

The Bangladesh High Court has issued a a notice to the interim government asking it to explain why Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari should not be granted bail, his lawyer confirmed on Tuesday.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, the spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatani Jagran Jote, is facing sedition charges for allegedly insulting the national flag of Bangladesh. He had filed for bail in the High Court after his plea was rejected by a lower court in Chattogram on January 2. “Bangladesh High Court has asked the government to respond to the ruling within two weeks,” said Apurba Kumar Bhattacharya, Das’ lawyer, in a statement to the media.

Das was arrested on November 25 last year at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal international airport. His legal team submitted the bail application to the High Court on January 12 after the Chattogram court had denied it. Bhattacharya noted that the case hearing would proceed according to the order of pending cases and expressed hope that it would be heard next week, as the High Court only hears cases on Sunday and Monday.

“The court will hear the case according to the serial of the pending cases. We hope the hearing will be held next week as the High Court only hears cases on Sunday and Monday,” Mr Bhattacharya stated.

During the January 2 hearing in Chattogram, Das’ defence team argued that he held deep respect for the motherland, comparable to the reverence for his own mother, and was not a traitor. Despite these arguments, the court denied the bail plea. “We mentioned to the court that the priest respects the motherland like his mother and is not a traitor,” Bhattacharya said. The court, led by Metropolitan Sessions Judge Saiful Islam, ruled against granting bail following arguments from both parties. The hearing in Chattogram took place under heightened security, with the prosecution represented by Metropolitan public prosecutor advocate Mafizul Haque Bhuiyan.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former ISKCON leader and the principal of the historical Pundarik Dham, remains in custody as legal proceedings continue. The case has drawn significant public attention, with many closely monitoring developments in the Bangladesh High Court. Das’ legal team remains hopeful for a favourable ruling, which will determine the future course of legal action in the case.