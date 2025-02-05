 Trump announces U.S. plan to take over Gaza, pledge economic development

President Donald Trump has said the United States plans to take over the war-torn Gaza Strip and develop it economically. At a joint press conference with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House today, Mr Trump said that the US will be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site.

President Trump also claimed to create an economic development that would supply an unlimited number of jobs and housing for the people in this area. He said, if it were necessary, they would develop the region, and create thousands of jobs, and it would be something that the entire West Asia could be very proud of.

President Trump’s statement comes following his remarks yesterday calling for the permanent resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza to neighbouring countries, terming the enclave a “demolition site.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is the first world leader to visit during the second term of President Trump.