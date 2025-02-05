The Indian Awaaz

BAPS inaugurates South Africa’s largest Hindu Temple in Johannesburg

Feb 5, 2025
The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) has inaugurated the largest Hindu Temple of South Africa in Johannesburg. The inauguration of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir and Cultural Complex marks a historic milestone for the Hindu community in the country.

The festivities began on Saturday with a grand Nagar Yatra in Sandton, where the sacred idols were ceremoniously carried through the streets. On Sunday, these idols were ritually enshrined in the temple during the sacred Pran Pratistha ceremony, infusing the temple with spiritual divinity. This new temple joins a growing network of 35 BAPS temples across Africa, including seven in South Africa. BAPS has currently a global presence with over thirteen thousand temples built across various countries, serving as centres for spirituality, cultural preservation, and community service.

