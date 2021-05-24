Odisha gears up to meet any eventuality of impending cyclone
Sushil Kumar sent to 6-day police custody in wrestler murder case

AMN

India’s two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar has been sent to six days police custody by a Delhi court in connection with his alleged involvement in the death of a 23-year-old old wrestler Sagar Dhankar.

The police questioned Sushil Kumar inside the court and then sought his custody for 12 days for further interrogation in the matter.
Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra, however, granted six-day custody of him, along with co-accused Ajay.
Sushil was evading arrest and he has been on the run for close to three weeks.

According to the police, he and his associates allegedly assaulted fellow wrestler Sagar and his two friends Sonu and Amit Kumar at the Chhatrasal Stadium on May 4 night. Sagar succumbed to his injuries later.

خبرنامہ

تاشقند میں مرزا غالب پر ایک پر وقار تقریب

  ازبک زبان میں "منتخب غزلیات غالب" کی  رسم اجرا رپورٹ پروف ...

مولانا سید قاری محمد عثمان منصورپوری کے انتقال پر مولانا ارشد مدنی کو ملال

                    مولانا قاری سیّد محمد عثمان منصورپوری صدر ...

آندھرا پردیش میں آکسیجن کی کمی کے سبب گیارہ مریضوں کی موت

آندھرا پردیش میں کم ازکم گیارہ مریضوں کی اس وقت موت ہوگئی جب ...

