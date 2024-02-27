इंडियन आवाज़     27 Feb 2024 09:04:32      انڈین آواز
Supreme Court Issues Contempt Notice to Patanjali Ayurved for Misleading Ads On Medicinal Cures

AGENCIES / NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court TODAY (February 27) reprimanded Patanjali Ayurved and its management for continuing to publish misleading advertisements regarding medicinal cures, despite making an assurance to the Court earlier in November last year that no such statements would be made.

Prima facie observing that the company has violated the undertaking, the Court issued notice to Patanjali Ayurved and Acharya Balakrishna (Managing Director of Patanjali) to show cause why action should not be taken against them for the contempt of court.

According to livelaw.in, the Court also restrained Patanjali Ayurved from advertising or branding its products which are meant to address the diseases/disorders specified in the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act 1954 in the meantime.

The Court also cautioned Patanjali Ayurved from making any statement adverse to any system of medicine. The matter will be taken after two weeks.

The Bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah was hearing a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association seeking to control the “smear campaign” and negative advertisements against the vaccination drive and modern medicines.

The Court also asked the Union Government what action has been taken from its end under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act 1954 in respect of the advertisements of Patanjali.

“The entire country is taken for a ride! You wait for two years when the Acts says this(misleading advertisements) is prohibited,” Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah told Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj. The Union’s law officer, while agreeing that misleading advertisements cannot be accepted, stated that it is for the concerned States to take action under the Act. The Union has been asked to file an affidavit explaining the steps it has taken.

