Allahabad HC upholds Varanasi court order allowing puja in Vyas Ji ka Tehkhana at Gyanvapi complex

AGENCIES

The Allahabad High Court today dismissed a plea by the Gyanvapi Mosque Committee, challenging order permitting Hindu parties to offer prayers and puja in the Vyas Ji ka Tehkhana.

A bench of Justice Rohit Ranjan Agrawal pronounced the verdict and refused to stay Varanasi Court Order allowing Puja inside Gyanvapi.

The High Court also said that the state government’s action of stopping worship rituals inside Vyas ji Ka Tehkhana in 1993 was illegal.

The appeal before the High Court was filed on first of this month by the Anjuman Intezamia Mosque Committee, which manages Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had also refused to urgently hear the Mosque Committee’s plea against the order allowing puja in Vyas Ji ka Tehkhana.