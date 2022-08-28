Supertech’s twin towers in Nodia razed to ground

Reacting over demolition, Supertech said that plans for twin towers were approved by the Noida authorities in 2009 and were strictly in accordance with the building bye laws.

The 40-storey Supertech’s twin towers- Apex and Ceyane were demolished at 2:30 PM in pursuance of Supreme Court’s order.

According to the demolition firm Edifice Engineering, over 3,500 kg of explosives were used raze the nearly 100-metre-tall twin towers.

Meanwhile gas supply in the areas near the Noida’s Twin Towers has been resumed. Officials said no major damage of pipeline has been reported following demolition of the Twin Towers. Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari has also confirmed that the area is fit for electricity supply restoration and no damage has been observed in supply cables. Meanwhile, the residents of the nearby buildings, who were evacuated before demolition, are now allowed to enter society.

Gautam Budh Nagar DM Suhas Lalinakere Yathira has informed there has been no damage to property or life and everything went as per plan. Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari said that 10 metres boundary wall of a nearby society, ATS has been damaged after being hit by the debris and no information of damage from anywhere other that this has been received.

Reacting on the demolition of Noida twin towers, the realty firm Supertech today said that plans for the twin towers were approved by the Noida authorities in 2009 and were strictly in accordance with the building bye laws that were in place at that time.

The company claimed in a statement that no deviation from the Building Plan was made and the Building was constructed after making full payment to the Authority.