Supertech’s 40-storey twin towers in Noida to be demolished tomorrow

AMN

The Gautam Budh Nagar district authorities have geared up for the demolition of the Supertech’s 40-storey twin towers at the Emerald Court Project in Sector 93A of Noida tomorrow.

Roads in and around the twin towers are set to be closed from 7 AM tomorrow. The Noida and Greater Noida Expressways will also be closed at 2:15 pm and reopen once the dust settles.

The Noida Authority said one nautical mile of air space around the Supertech twin tower demolition site will also remain briefly unavailable for flights tomorrow.

Earlier, Noida police banned the use of drones in city skies from August 26 to August 31, citing security reasons in view of the demolition of the towers. No humans, animals, or vehicles will be allowed in the exclusion zone tomorrow.

The nearly 100-metre-tall Apex and Ceyane towers are scheduled to be demolished at 2.30 pm tomorrow in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction in violation of norms.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court yesterday assured the home buyers of the to-be-razed 40-storey twin towers that they will be refunded the full amount deposited with the builder.

Roads leading to the twin towers in Noida will remain diverted tomorrow while around 600 police officials, including traffic personnel, will be deployed for law and order duty.

Police officials said they have issued an advisory and even Google Maps will be updated for real-time traffic updates. Green corridors will be created to facilitate the movement of emergency vehicles.

