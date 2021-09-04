Sunny Leone shares photo album from Maldives trip

Actor Sunny Leone is in the Maldives with her family. She has been sharing pictures and videos from the trip, which also feature her husband Daniel Weber, their daughter Nisha and sons Noah and Asher. In a video shared on Wednesday, Sunny is posing by the beach, wearing a blue swimsuit.

She is pouring herself some champagne and a couple of coconuts have also been laid out for her. “Welcome to heaven!!! No riff-raff allowed!! Except me! Time to party and celebrate life,” she wrote with her post. Another photo showed Sunny in a pool, gorging on a large spread of breakfast, served right in the pool on a floating tray.