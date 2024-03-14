FreeCurrencyRates.com

Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala appointed as election commissioners

AMN / WEB DESK

Retired bureaucrats Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar were on Thursday named as the new election commissioners by a panel chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The panel, which consists of Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, shortlisted the two officials from a list of six probables

“In this committee, government has the majority … one Mr Kumar from Kerala and one Mr B. Sandhu from Punjab have been selected as Election Commissioners,” Chowdhury was quoted as saying by agencies.

The Congress leader said he had given a dissent note, questioning the selection procedure.

Both Sandhu and Kumar are retired IAS officers of the 1988 batch. While Sandhu is from the Uttarakhand cadre, Kumar is a Kerala cadre officer.

Sandhu has held key government positions, including that of the Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand and Chairman of the National Highways Authority of India.

Kumar has served as Secretary in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and the Amit Shah-led Ministry of Cooperation.

Gyanesh Kumar, in fact, played a key role in setting up the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust when he was posted at the Union Home Ministry.

Kumar also headed the J-K Desk at the Home Ministry in 2019 when Article 370 was made ineffective.

He had retired as Secretary in the Ministry of Cooperation under the ministership of Shah.

The selection of both the Election Commissioners has come just days before the announcement of the Lok Sabha election.

The new ECs will assist Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

