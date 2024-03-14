Election Commission will disclose electoral bonds’ details in time: CEC Rajiv Kumar

Jammu

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday said that the Commission has received details from the State Bank of India (SBI) related to the electoral bonds and it will share all relevant information in time.

The assertion comes in the wake of the Supreme Court directing the SBI to submit the details of the electoral bonds purchased since April 12, 2019, to the EC.

SBI is the authorised financial institution to issue the electoral bonds.

“The SBI was supposed to submit the data by March 12. They have given to us the details in time. I will go back and look at the data (and) would definitely disclose it in time,” Kumar told reporters here.

Kumar reached here on Wednesday to review preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We are ready for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. We will ensure free and fair elections across the country. We request voters across the country including Jammu and Kashmir to enthusiastically take part in the ‘festival of democracy,” the CEC said.

He said social media cell will be established in all districts in order to respond to fake news in real time.

“Adequate security to be provided to all candidates and central forces will be deployed,” he added.