Sufficient food reserves in country, says Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan 

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the food reserves in the country are sufficient. Mr Chouhan urged the citizens to remain calm at the time of any emergency. He added that there has been a bumper production and the conditions are also favorable for the upcoming crops. Briefing media in New Delhi today, the Union Minister also informed that the government will talk to states like Jammu, Kashmir and Punjab, and arrangements for seeds and planting material will also be ensured according to the situation by discussing with the Chief Ministers.

Meanwhile, Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that Traders, wholesalers, retailers or business entities engaging in trading of Essential Commodities are directed to cooperate with Law Enforcement agencies. He added that any person indulging in hoarding or stockpiling, shall be prosecuted under relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act.