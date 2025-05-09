Domestic markets down amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan

The benchmark domestic equity indices today ended 1.1 percent down amid escalating geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan. The 30-share index at the Bombay Stock Exchange, Sensex, shed 880 points to close at 79,454. The National Stock Exchange Nifty-50 lost 266 points to settle at 24,008.

The broader market indices at the BSE closed with modest losses. The Mid-Cap index declined 0.1 per cent and the Small-Cap index slipped 0.3 percent.

In the Sensex pack, 25 out of 30 companies edged down. In the top laggards, ICICI Bank slid over 3.1 percent, PowerGrid slipped 2.7 percent, and UltraTech Cement dropped over 2.1 percent. Among the top gainers, Titan climbed over 4.3 percent, Tata Motors rose 3.9 percent, and Larsen and Toubro added more than 3.7 percent.

In sectoral indices at the BSE, 17 out of 21 sectors ended in negative territory. Among the top laggards, Realty fell two percent, Utilities lost 1.5 percent, and Financial Services declined 1.4 percent. In the top gainers, Capital Goods inched up over 1.6 percent, Consumer Durables added almost 1.3 percent, and Industrial increased 1.1 percent.

The overall market breadth at the BSE was negative as shares of 2,522 companies declined, 1,343 advanced, and shares of 145 companies remained unchanged. At the National Stock Exchange, 16 companies hit their 52-week high, while 113 companies hit their 52-week low.

