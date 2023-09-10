इंडियन आवाज़     10 Sep 2023 09:38:04      انڈین آواز

Sudan: At least 40 killed, dozens injured in air strike in Khartoum

Published On:

WEB DESK

At least 40 people were killed and dozens injured in an air strike in the south of Sudan’s capital. Air and artillery strikes in residential areas have intensified as the conflict between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) nears the five-month mark.

Drones carried out a series of heavy air strikes today on southern Khartoum, a large district of the city occupied mainly by the RSF. In a statement, the RSF accused the Sudanese army of carrying out the attack while the Sudanese army denied responsibility and blamed the RSF.

Sudan has been rocked by violence since mid-April, when tensions between the country’s military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, burst into open fighting.

