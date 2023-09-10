इंडियन आवाज़     10 Sep 2023 09:37:50      انڈین آواز

French president will reach Bangladesh tonight after 33 years

French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in Bangladesh tonight on a bilateral visit at the invitation of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

It will be the first visit from a French president to Bangladesh in 33 years.

Macron would be flying in the evening from New Delhi, where he is attending the G20 summit. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who returned from New Delhi in the afternoon, will receive him at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka.

According to the Bangladesh foreign affairs ministry, tomorrow morning, President Macron will pay homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhaka.

On Monday, he is scheduled to hold a Bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and also sign bilateral agreements and hold a joint press conference.

According to media reports, Macron is scheduled to visit popular music artist Rahul Ananda’s studio in Dhaka.

