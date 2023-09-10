इंडियन आवाज़     10 Sep 2023 09:37:57      انڈین آواز

PM Modi holds bilateral meetings with leaders of France, Germany, Turkiye, Canada, South Korea & President of African Union

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 10th September 2023 held a series of bilateral meetings with the Heads of the State of France, Germany, Turkiye, Canada, South Korea and the President of the African Union on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron reviewed the progress in bilateral relations since their last meeting in July this year in Paris. They also exchanged views on important international and regional developments. According to the joint statement, both India and France decided to carry forward their discussions on mutual partnership in the Indo-Pacific region and Africa, including in infrastructure, connectivity, energy, biodiversity, sustainability, and industrial projects. In a social media post, Prime Minister Modi said, both the countries discussed a number of topics and look forward to ensure India-France relations scale new heights.

Speaking to the media at the International Media Centre in the national capital, French President Macron said, the G20 Summit has sent across the message of unity. He added that India and France will further deepen defence cooperation. He added that both India and France support deep reforms of international institutions to reflect the current reality of the world.

Prime Minister Modi also held a meeting with Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Later, talking to the media, the Turkiye President said, India conducted the G20 successfully on the theme of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future. On the expansion of United Nation Security Council (UNSC). Mr. Erdogan said, the rotational system should be adopted to give chance to every member country. He supported India’s candidacy as a permanent member in UNSC.

During the meeting with the President of the African Union and Comoros, Azali Assoumani, Prime Minister Modi congratulated him on the African Union becoming a permanent member of the G20. Both the leaders also talked about advancing India-Comoros ties in sectors like trade, investments and maritime cooperation. Prime Minister Modi also held bilateral talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Both the leaders discussed the full range of India-Canada ties across different sectors. Later, addressing a press conference, the Canadian Prime Minister said, India is an extraordinarily important economy in the world and an important partner of Canada.

During bilateral talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Prime Minister Modi thanked him for enriching the G-20 Summit with his views saying that India and Germany can continue working together in clean energy, and innovation and work towards making Earth a better planet. Prime Minister Modi and President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol also held a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

