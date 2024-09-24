Success of Humanity Lies in Collective Strength: PM Modi at UN

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the success of humanity lies in collective strength and not on the battlefield. Speaking at the Summit of the Future at the United Nations General Assembly today, Mr Modi pitched for reforms in global institutions to ensure global peace and development.

Expressing concern about terrorism and emerging threats, the Prime Minister said terrorism continues to be a serious threat to global peace and security. He added that cyber security, maritime and space are emerging as new theatres of conflict. Mr Modi stressed that global action must match global ambition. The Prime Minister also highlighted the poverty alleviation measures taken in the country saying that 25 crore people have been lifted out from poverty in the period of Modi government.

Text of PM’s address at the ‘Summit of the Future’, United Nations

Excellencies,

विश्व के सबसे बड़े लोकतंत्र भारत की ओर से और 140 करोड़ भारतवासियों की ओर से आप सभी को नमस्कार!

जून में अभी अभी मानव इतिहास के सबसे बड़े चुनावों में भारत के लोगों ने मुझे लगातार तीसरी बार सेवा का अवसर दिया है। और आज, मैं इसी one sixth of humanity की आवाज आप तक पहुँचाने यहाँ आया हूँ।

Friends,

जब हम ग्लोबल फ्यूचर की बात कर रहे हैं, तो Human centric approach सर्वप्रथम होनी चाहिए। Sustainable development को प्राथमिकता देते हुए, हमें मानव कल्याण, food, health security ये भी सुनिश्चित करनी होगी। भारत में 250 मिलियन लोगों को ग़रीबी से बाहर निकाल कर हमने यह दिखाया है कि Sustainable Development can be Successful. Success का हमारा यह अनुभव, हम Global South के साथ साझा करने के लिए तैयार हैं।

Friends,

Success of Humanity lies in our collective strength, not in the battlefield. और वैश्विक शांति एवं विकास के लिए, ग्लोबल संस्थाओं में reforms आवश्यक हैं। Reform is the key to relevance! African Union को नई दिल्ली समिट में G20 की स्थाई सदयस्ता, इसी दिशा में एक महत्वपूर्ण कदम था। वैश्विक शांति और सुरक्षा के लिए, एक तरफ आतंकवाद जैसा बड़ा खतरा है, तो दूसरी तरफ साइबर, मैरीटाइम, स्पेस जैसे अनेक संघर्ष के नए नए मैदान भी बन रहे हैं। इन सभी विषयों पर, मैं जोर देकर कहूंगा कि Global Action must match Global Ambition!

Friends,

Technology के safe और responsible use के लिए balanced regulation की आवश्यकता है। हमें ऐसी ग्लोबल डिजिटल गवर्नेंस चाहिए, जिसमें राष्ट्रीय संप्रभुता और अखंडता अक्षुण्ण रहे। Digital Public Infrastructure should be a Bridge, not a Barrier. ! Global Good के लिए, भारत अपना डिजिटल पब्लिक इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर पूरे विश्व से साझा करने के लिए तैयार है।

Friends,

भारत के लिए “One Earth, One Family, One Future” एक कमिटमेंट है। यही कमिटमेंट हमारे “One Earth, One Health”, और “One Sun, One World, One Grid” जैसे initiatives में भी दिखाई देता है। पूरी मानवता के हितों की रक्षा और वैश्विक समृद्धि के लिए भारत ‘मानसा-वाचा-कर्मणा’ से काम करता रहेगा। बहुत-बहुत धन्यवाद।