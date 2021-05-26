Subodh Kumar Jaiswal IPS appointed new CBI Director

AMN / WEB DESK

The Union government late on Tuesday night appointed Maharashtra cadre IPS officer of 1985 batch, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, currently Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), as CBI Director for two years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led three-member selection committee had on Monday shortlisted his name for the post.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has, based on the panel recommended by the committee constituted as per Section 4A(1) of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, approved the appointment of Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, IPS (Mh-1985) as Director, Central Bureau of Investigation for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office,” a government notification said.

Mr. Jaiswal is widely experienced, having served as Maharashtra Director-General of Police before he was made the CISF chief, and also served in the CBI earlier.

The government has picked him from a panel of three officers shortlisted by the Prime Minister-led high-level selection committee consisting of the Chief Justice of India as well as leader of the largest opposition party in the Lok Sabha. Other two officers shortlisted were Special Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs V.S.K. Kaumudi and another IPS officer of Bihar cadre K.R. Chandra.

Earlier on Monday, the selection committee held a 90-minute meeting to discuss the names and finalise the officer to be appointed as the chief of the country’s premier investigation agency.