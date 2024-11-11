Study visit of JPC on Waqf to different states postponed  

file photo

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Following pressure from opposition members of Joint Parliamentary Committee, JPC on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, the remaining part of study visit to Kolkata, Patna and Lucknow from 12/11/24 to 14/11/24 have been postponed.

Recently JPC members of opposition parties met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and put their grievances against the functioning of the Chairman, J.P.C of Waqf (Amendment) Bill. They said that the meeting of the J.P.C should be held either in one day in a week or two days consequently by interval in a fortnight. They also requested that the forthcoming tour commencing from 9th November 2024 may be deferred and there is no hurry to submit the report of the J.P.C in various matters were extended.

The meeting at Guwahati was held with only five members of the J.P.C which was far less to even quorum.