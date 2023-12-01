इंडियन आवाज़     01 Dec 2023 12:25:48      انڈین آواز

Stubble burning incidences decreases in Punjab and Haryana

Published On: By

File Pic

AMN

The incidences of paddy stubble burning have witnessed a significant decrease in Punjab and Haryana. Union Environment Ministry said, Punjab has recorded an overall 27 per cent decrease in the total fire counts owing to paddy stubble burning this year as compared to last year.

The substantial reduction of paddy farm fires in Haryana has also witnessed 37 percent reduction this year. The Ministry said, formulation of district specific action plans, intensified monitoring at the level of Chief Secretary,  improving availability and utilisation of machines for in-situ and ex-situ management has led to substantial decrease in paddy straw burning incidents in both the States.

