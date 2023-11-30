J&K: Police, Security forces bust terror module in Handwara, arrests two LeT terrorist

AMN/ WEB DESK

In the Kashmir Valley, Police along with security forces have busted a terrorist module in Handwara of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district by arresting two terrorist associates with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).



As per official sources, Handwara Police along with teams of Army and CRPF busted a terrorist module of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF and recovered arms from Tutigund forests on the disclosure of the said terrorist associates.



Meanwhile, case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Handwara and further investigation has been taken up. More arrests and recoveries are expected in the said case.