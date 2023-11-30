Kerala: SC quashes re-appointment of Kannur University Vice Chancellor

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Kerala, with the Supreme Court quashing the reappointment of Kannur University Vice Chancellor Dr Gopinath Ravindran, the Opposition has called for the immediate resignation of the State Higher Education Minister Dr R Bindu.



Speaking to media persons in Thrissur, Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, V D Satheesan said the Minister, who is also the Pro-Chancellor of the University violated all norms and regulations and brought pressure on the Governor to ensure Ravindran’s reappointment.



Addressing a press conference in Kannur, Dr Gopinath Ravindran said he will rejoin his parent department at the Jamia Milia Islamia in Delhi tomorrow itself, where he taught Modern Indian Economic History.



Dr R Bindu said she accepted the Supreme Court verdict. The reappointment of Gopinath Ravindran kicked up a political row in the state. The Governor accused the state government of bringing political pressure but later admitted that he succumbed to the pressure and agreed to reappoint the Vice Chancellor.



The issue played a key role in driving a wedge between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.