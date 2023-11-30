इंडियन आवाज़     30 Nov 2023 10:40:04      انڈین آواز

Amit Shah approves reconstruction plan of over Rs 1658 cr for Joshimath

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Centre has approved the recovery and reconstruction plan of over 1658 crore rupees for Joshimath which was affected by landslide and ground subsidence early this year. A High-Level Committee under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah approved the plan. Under it, around 1080 crore rupees of Central assistance will be provided from the recovery and reconstruction window of the National Disaster Response Fund. The Uttarakhand government will provide over 126 crore rupees from its State Disaster Response Fund towards relief assistance. It will also provide around 452 crore rupees from its budget. In a statement, the Union Home Ministry said the recovery plan for Joshimath will be implemented in three years following the best practices, Build Back Better principles, and sustainability initiatives. The Central Government has extended all necessary technical and logistical support to the State Government after the incident. All technical agencies were put into action and they helped the Uttarakhand Government in preparing the recovery plan for Joshimath expeditiously.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

حکومت نے غریب کلیان ان یوجنا کو یکم جنوری 2024 سے مزید پانچ سال کی مدت کیلئے بڑھا دیا ہے۔

@PIB_India حکومت نے پردھان منتری غریب کلیان ان یوجنا کو یکم جنو ...

اتراکھنڈ: سرنگ میں پھنسے 41 مزدوروں کو بحفاظت باہر نکال لیا گیا۔: UTTRAKHAND TUNNEL

اترکاشی ٹنل حادثے میں 17ویں دن ایک بڑی کامیابی ملی ہے۔ بالآخر ...

پاکستان چھوڑنے پر مجبور افغان مہاجرین Pakistan-Afghanistan

اقوام متحدہ کے عالمی پروگرام برائے خوراک (ڈبلیو ایف پی) نے کہ ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart