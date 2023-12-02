Nagaland: Hornbill Festival begins at Naga Heritage Village ‘Kisama’

The 24th Edition of the Hornbill Festival officially kicked off at the Naga Heritage Village ‘Kisama’ on Friday (1st December 2023) evening. United States of America, Germany and Columbia are the Country Partners and Assam as Partner state for this year’s edition.

Ambassador of USA to India Eric Garcetti, Ambassador to British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis, Ambassador of Colombia to India Dr. Victor Echeverri Jaramillo and German Consul General Kolkata Barbara Voss graced the inaugural function as Honoured Guests. The 10-day festival will witness a dash of colourful culture, traditional and contemporaries of all the tribes of Nagaland in one platform, celebrating the spirit of unity in diversity.



The festival of Festivals- the Hornbill Festival 2023 officially declared open with the sounding of Traditional Gong by Governor of Nagaland and Chief Host La Ganesan and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who is the also the Host of the Festival. Welcoming the visitors and tourist from across the Nation, Governor La Ganesan said the festival is one where tradition embraces modernity with grace.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said the Hornbill Festival epitomises the unity, diversity and oneness of the Naga people. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the partner countries USA, Germany, and Colombia as well as partner state Assam, and hoped the collaboration will strengthen ties, foster greater understanding, and create lasting memories. The opening ceremony witnessed a blend of cultural extravaganza showcasing the Naga way of life. The ‘Call of the Hornbill’ was presented by Task Force for Music and Arts, (TAFMA). Highlights of the 10 day festival include Hornbill Music Festival, exhibitions, cultural event, and indigenous games.