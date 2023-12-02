इंडियन आवाज़     02 Dec 2023 12:41:28      انڈین آواز

Nagaland: Hornbill Festival begins at Naga Heritage Village ‘Kisama’

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The 24th Edition of the Hornbill Festival officially kicked off at the Naga Heritage Village ‘Kisama’ on Friday (1st December 2023) evening. United States of America, Germany and Columbia are the Country Partners and Assam as Partner state for this year’s edition.

Ambassador of USA to India Eric Garcetti, Ambassador to British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis, Ambassador of Colombia to India Dr. Victor Echeverri Jaramillo and German Consul General Kolkata Barbara Voss graced the inaugural function as Honoured Guests. The 10-day festival will witness a dash of colourful culture, traditional and contemporaries of all the tribes of Nagaland in one platform, celebrating the spirit of unity in diversity.

The festival of Festivals- the Hornbill Festival 2023 officially declared open with the sounding of Traditional Gong by Governor of Nagaland and Chief Host La Ganesan and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who is the also the Host of the Festival. Welcoming the visitors and tourist from across the Nation, Governor La Ganesan said the festival is one where tradition embraces modernity with grace.
Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said the Hornbill Festival epitomises the unity, diversity and oneness of the Naga people. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the partner countries USA, Germany, and Colombia as well as partner state Assam, and hoped the collaboration will strengthen ties, foster greater understanding, and create lasting memories. The opening ceremony witnessed a blend of cultural extravaganza showcasing the Naga way of life. The ‘Call of the Hornbill’ was presented by Task Force for Music and Arts, (TAFMA). Highlights of the 10 day festival include Hornbill Music Festival, exhibitions, cultural event, and indigenous games.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

حکومت نے غریب کلیان ان یوجنا کو یکم جنوری 2024 سے مزید پانچ سال کی مدت کیلئے بڑھا دیا ہے۔

@PIB_India حکومت نے پردھان منتری غریب کلیان ان یوجنا کو یکم جنو ...

اتراکھنڈ: سرنگ میں پھنسے 41 مزدوروں کو بحفاظت باہر نکال لیا گیا۔: UTTRAKHAND TUNNEL

اترکاشی ٹنل حادثے میں 17ویں دن ایک بڑی کامیابی ملی ہے۔ بالآخر ...

پاکستان چھوڑنے پر مجبور افغان مہاجرین Pakistan-Afghanistan

اقوام متحدہ کے عالمی پروگرام برائے خوراک (ڈبلیو ایف پی) نے کہ ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart